Mechanic in ‘gang rape’ jailed seven years

Samuel Crabbe,18, a Mechanic who raped a 13-year-old girl, with five others, in turns, at Korle Gonno in Accra, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Crabbe, who was charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defilement, pleaded guilty.

The Court, presided over by Christiana Cann, convicted Crabbe on his plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Police are on the man hunt for the five others who escaped after taking part in the crime.

They are; Lord, Kotey, Pascal, Nana and one Bam.

The Court was told that three of the accused persons took turns and defiled the victim in the morning while the other three committed the act in the afternoon.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant was the grandmother of the victim and Crabbe resided at Korle Gonno, together with the victim.

The prosecution said on February 14, this year, the complainant was informed that Crabbe and five others had had sexual intercourse with the victim in turns at Korle Gonno.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the complainant on hearing this, quizzed the victim and she confirmed the incident.

The prosecution said through the effort of a policewoman, the complainant managed to arrest Crabbe and escorted him to the Police station at Mamprobi.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said Police medical form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to hospital for examination and treatment.

The prosecution said in Crabbe’s caution statement, he admitted the offence and mentioned Lord, Kotey, Pascal, Nana and Bam who are at large, as his accomplices.

GNA