Medeama-Al Ahly Tickets Slashed

Ghanaian champions, Medeama, have announced reduced ticket prices for their upcoming CAF Champions League clash against Al Ahly at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

With tickets available for as low as GH¢10 ($0.80) and GH¢20 ($1.60), and the highest priced at GH¢100 ($8.02), the club aims to encourage a large turnout and create an electrifying atmosphere to support the team against the African champions.

Recognising the crucial role of home support, Medeama are eager to capitalise on the “12th man” factor in this important fixture.

The team remains unbeaten in Kumasi, having secured a victory against CR Belouizdad and a draw against Young Africans.

Now, they are determined to secure a win to enhance their chances of advancing to the next stage of the competition.

Despite currently occupying the bottom spot in the group, Medeama is not far from the qualification spots, with only two points separating them from group leaders Al Ahly after four matches.

CR Belouizdad and Young Africans currently hold the second and third positions in the group standings respectively.

With the group standings finely balanced, Medeama understands the significance of seizing the opportunity on Friday and securing a crucial victory to significantly boost their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals.