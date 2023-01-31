Media Took The Best Years Of My Life- Jessica Saforo

Ex-Citi Fm presenter, Jessica Opare Saforo has explained the reason she decided to quit her job at the Adabraka-based radio station last year.

In a YouTube broadcast, she said she has gotten to the point she needed to move on.

This is because working in the media took the best years of her life.

She, therefore, needed to move on to explore herself.

“On the 28th of January 2022, I quit my job. Media outlets were reporting it all over the place, social media was ablaze. To be honest, working in the media took the best part of my life, the best years of it. Rumours were swirling up all over the place, some said I had fallen out with my boss, you know, and that kind of thing. Things being said on my behalf that I knew nothing about. None of them was true. I’m still very much on good terms with my boss. There’s no bad blood. I left Citi because It was time,” she indicated.

“It was time to truly explore being me. I had hit 40 years a few months earlier, and I just felt I knew that as soon as I hit 40, I was going to quit. It was just a matter of time and it was a decision I made,” she added.

Jessica tendered in her resignation letter to the management of Citi TV and Fm on Friday, January 28, 2022, to bid farewell to the station after working with the media entity for 17 years.

While working at the station she hosted a lot of flagship programmes including ‘Brunch in the Citi’, ‘Sex in the Citi’, ‘Sister Sister’, ‘Upside Down’ and ‘Traffic Avenue’ (formerly ‘Citi Drive’) which is Citi FM’s late afternoon show.

She was also the Programmes Manager for the radio at a point.

A year after the resignation she now finds it a good time to explain the reason she left.

It appears she hasn’t regretted her decision to move on and explore.

She currently owns a YouTube platform with close to 1 million subscribers.

She described her new journey as fulfilling adding that she Is finally living her dreams.

“Has it been a rewarding journey so far? Absolutely.

some of my wildest dreams have come true. Things I never thought I’d have been able to do. I’m not the type that shows things on social media and I’m happy to share my successes with those who are really close to me. do I miss my former job? No.”

By Francis Addo