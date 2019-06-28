Medical Team Monitors Dede Injury

Dede Ayew

Ghana’s medical team is closely monitoring Dede Ayew, Black Stars captain’s injury.

Ayew and Thomas Agyepong sustained injuries during the Ghana-Benin opening game last Tuesday at the Ismaïlia Stadium.

The duo were substituted in the second half as a precautionary measure.

Further medical test reveal that Agyepong will not be available for selection for the Cameroon game. However, the medical team is monitoring Dede’s condition and will advise the technical team regarding his availability depending on how he responds to treatment.

The Black Stars are preparing in earnest ahead of their second Group F game against Cameroon tomorrow.