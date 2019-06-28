Cameroun Plot Ghana Fall

Ambroise Oyongo

Cameroun defender Ambroise Oyongo has revealed his side’s plans ahead of the Ghana game.

The Indomitable Lions recorded a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau through Stephane Bahoken and Yaya Banana.

Last Tuesday’s win, notwithstanding, he said the defending champions have purposed to lift their game because of their meeting with Ghana tomorrow.

To them, Ghana’s status on the African terrain calls for restrategising, hence the decision to raise their game.

He added that the Indomitable Lions will go the extra mile to clinch all points.

The defender said after the Guinea Bissau game that “I think we have improved in maturity and I am happy about that. In 2015 and 2017 we did not start with a win, today we did it and I think it’s a good omen for the rest of the competition.”

And responding to the role music and singing play in their set-up, he said, “Yes, we keep singing and dancing. People seem not to know the importance of music. It helps us to stay together as a group. It helps us to overcome the stress of the competition.

“I think our coach Seedorf brought different tactics. There is now some kind of concentration and professionalism unlike before. We behave as if we were playing at our clubs.”

Cameroon will face Ghana in their next Group F game tomorrow.

“For the next match, we need to raise our game more than what we showed today because it’s against Ghana. But I think we will do our best to claim the three points at stake.”

Today’s AFCON Fixtures

Tunisia Vs Mali (2:30)

Morocco Vs Cote d’Ivoire (5pm)

South Africa Vs Namibia (8pm)