Medikal Bans TV3 From Playing His Music

Medikal

Rapper Medical has publicly criticised TV3, a prominent Ghanaian television station, demanding that they cease playing his music on their platforms.

This reaction stems from a recent discussion on a TV3 programme where a guest allegedly declared that fellow rapper Sarkodie’s career had ended, a statement that has ignited controversy within the Ghanaian music community.

Medikal expressed his displeasure through a post on his X account, condemning the station’s perceived disrespect towards Sarkodie, who is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most decorated rappers.

In his post, Medikal used strong language to convey his frustration and insisted that TV3 refrain from featuring his music henceforth.