Going Through Divorce Is A Worst Nightmare – Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty, allegedly spoke about divorce, describing it as one of life’s most challenging ordeal.

In a video posted on Instagram on April 1, 2025, she allegedly likened the experience of divorce to a “nightmare,” emphasizing the profound emotional distress it can cause.

Empress Gifty highlighted the additional complexities that can arise when entering a new relationship post-divorce, particularly with a younger partner.

She noted that such situations might lead to family and social challenges, including potential disrespect and ridicule towards the younger spouse. Conversely, she expressed that being with an older partner can offer a sense of security and confidence. Drawing from her current marriage, she stated that she feels at ease and protected, knowing her husband will stand up for her when necessary.

“You can’t imagine the trauma one endures during a divorce. It feels like you’re starting over with your life. It becomes even more difficult if, after the divorce, you end up with a younger man. Your family may disrespect him, and your friends might ridicule him, making it uncomfortable for you both,” she said.

“When the man is older, you feel secure. With my husband, I feel at ease because if anyone crosses a line, I know he’s there to stand up for me,” she added.