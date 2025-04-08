Ali Baba Accuses Some Nigerian Wives Of Affairs With Politicians

Ali Baba

Veteran Nigerian comedian Ali Baba, has alleged witnessing the wives of acquaintances engaging in extramarital affairs with prominent politicians, including governors.

Speaking on the “Outside the Box” podcast, Ali Baba, recounted instances where he encountered these women in compromising situations at the residences of influential figures.

In one account, he described visiting a governor’s house for a meeting when he observed the wife of someone he knew emerging from a bedroom.

The governor’s casual directive for her to return inside indicated an intimate relationship. Later, upon meeting the same woman with her husband at an event, Ali Baba tactfully pretended not to have seen her recently, maintaining discretion.