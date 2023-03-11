Medikal & Sister Derby Are Back On A New Single

Rapper Medikal and his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby have teamed up on a new single.

The song is titled ‘Cold & Trophies’ and was released together with a video on Thursday. It is their first song since their break-up years ago.

The song has been garnering some attention on social media.

Medikal and Sister Derby released the hit song “Too Risky” in 2017 while they were dating.

Unfortunately, they later broke up and Medikal went on to start a new relationship with actress Fella Makafui.

In November 2018, Sister Derby released a song titled ‘Kakalika Love’ to mock Medikal and Fella’s love affairs. She likened their affairs to cockroaches hiding from the light. But that didn’t cause any damage to the relationship as they went on to even get married in 2020.

After several years, it appears Medikal and Sister Derby known in private life as Deborah Vanessa have put the past behind them. Their new song has come as a surprise to many of their followers who didn’t expect them to work together.