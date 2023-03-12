Akufo-Addo Chops Love On Beautiful Rebecca’s Birthday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken to his social media to celebrate his beautiful wife, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo as she marks 73rd birthday.

She was born on March 12, 1951 and she has been behind her husband, Nana Akufo Addo before he assumed office as the President of the Republic.

The President and his beautiful wife have been married for several years and they have been blessed with five daughters.

Her husband, President Akufo-Addo who often has been showing love to his wife at the least opportunity and today being her birthday, the President took to his social media page to pen down a simple but sweet message for her.

He wrote; Happy Birthday to my beautiful Rebecca (@RAkufoAddo).

In a quick romantic response, Mrs. Akufo-Addo said “Thank you, darling.”

See the romantic post and response shared by the leaders of the country.

By Vincent Kubi