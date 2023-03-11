I’m The Only Experienced Politician – Mahama

FORMER PRESIDENT John Mahama yesterday arrived in the Bono East Region to begin a two-day tour of the region by appealing to National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates to give him one hundred percent endorsement to lead the party again in the upcoming presidential primaries.

Addressing party delegates at the Kintampo North Constituency of the region, former President John Dramani Mahama officially informed delegates of his intention to contest again as the party’s flagbearer.

He said the country needs a tried and tested politician like himself who can make the economy work again and also elevate it from the current economic hardship facing the people.

To him, the country is now broke and he is the only person in the NDC who has the experience and the acumen to withstand the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next general election come 2024.

Ending his speech to the delegates, Mr. Mahama advised five parliamentary aspirants who are contesting to lead the NDC in the Kintampo North Constituency to engage in clean campaigns devoid of insults.

According to his itinerary, the former President is expected to spend two days in the Bono East Region and is expected to visit Nkoranza North and South constituencies yesterday at the time of filing this report, and continue to other areas tomorrow.

The campaign to lead the party will also take him to Bono and Ahafo regions, as gathered by the paper.

Meanwhile, his visit has sparked argument among party supporters as against some members of the ruling NPP supporters in the region on social media, as some alleged that the former president arrived at the Sunyani Airport in a private jet whilst 10 empty V8 vehicles drove from Accra to Sunyani to convey him and his closest entourage to Bono East to commence his campaign in the region.

Some of the residents stated, “This is someone who promises to cut down cost of expenditure, but in opposition while crying to be president again is profligate with money and still find space to complain about government expenditure.”

