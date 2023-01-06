Meek Mill Is 18% Ghanaian, DNA Test Reveals

American rapper Meek Mill is after all a Ghanaian by ancestry. According to a reported DNA test result, he is 18% Ghanaian.

The report from ancestry.com indicated that Meek Mill’s ancestors were originally from the regions of Benin, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Nigeria.

The result showed that his ethnicity is 18 per cent from Ivory Coast and Ghana.

On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, the rapper shared the news about his DNA result on his socials and circled Ivory Coast and Ghana on the list, and wrote: “My second home!!!”

Meek Mill was born and raised as Robert Rihmeek Williams in Philadelphia, USA.

He was in Ghana during the festive season and performed at Afro Nation 2022 and also met President Akufo-Addo.

Before he came to Ghana, he had always tweeted about coming to Ghana. He has plans to own a home in Ghana to bring down his family.