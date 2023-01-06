T-Pain, Erykah Badu, Others Ready For Black Star Line Festival In Ghana

Some of the finest musicians from the USA will be sharing the stage with their Ghanaian counterparts at the first-ever Black Star Line Festival being organized by rappers; Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa.

The music & arts festival will be set in Accra’s historic Black Star Square on January 6, 2023, and aims to be a bridge between Black people and artistes of the Diaspora and the globe.

Among the artistes expected to perform at the festival on Friday are T-Pain, Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Sarkodie, M.anifest, Asaaka Boys, Tobe Nwigwe and many more.

The Black Star Line Festival is a Pan-African festival of cultural diffusion. The event promises a stimulating day of music on Friday evening.

A lot of visitors from the diaspora have been arriving in Ghana ahead of the festival.

Other patrons of the festival are expected to be coming from North America, Europe, India, the Middle East, Central America, South America, Asia and the South Pacific.

