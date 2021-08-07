Meghan Markle’s Dad Sends Flowers to Her for 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle got a birthday gift from her father, a bouquet of roses, but it doesn’t seem to be thawing their icy relationship.

Thomas Markle tells TMZ … he sent Meghan flowers for her 40th birthday, along with a personalized card that simply said, “Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days.”

We’re told the bouquet featured a dozen red roses with 2 yellow roses in the middle, signifying Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2 children.

Thomas says he specifically wanted to incorporate his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, in Meghan’s birthday flower arrangement, adding that, he wants to be part of their lives because it seems to him the kids don’t have enough family around them in Montecito.

As you know … Meghan and her father have a testy relationship, and Thomas doesn’t get along with Harry either.

Thomas says he didn’t hear a peep from Meghan after he sent the gift, but he says that’s fine and he’s just hoping she likes the flowers.