Akufo-Addo Commissions Savelugu Rice Processing Factory

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Savelugu rice processing factory at Savelugu in the Northern Region.

The 1D1F Common User Facility(CUF) is an Agro-industrial factory establishment by the Rural Enterprise Programme (REP) under the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI).

Common User Facility(CUF) concept was conceived in 2017 following policy direction by MOTI to realign to REP to be consistent with the government of Ghana industrial transformation agenda.

The model seeks to enhance the ability of agricultural value chain actors with low or no financial wherewithal to own individual or group processing facilities in line with the 1D1F initiative.

The total cost for the Savelugu rice processing factory is Gh 7.3 million including the cost of factory building , processing plant and machinery, office , office equipment and a pickup vehicle.

The processing plant installed at the factory include modern parboiling , milling and packaging plants. It also has a standby generator plant and mechanized borehole to supply the factory in its water.

The Savelugu rice factory is expected to employ about 118 people including Management professionals, factory floor workers and plantation workers who will work on a nucleus rice farm.

Over 600 farmer from Savelugu municipality and neighboring communities will be directly engaged to supply rice for processing.

The Savelugu rice processing factory will be managed by top-notched management professionals and technicians who will be recruited competitively by the Ministry of Trade and Industry through the Rural Enterprises Programme to ensure that profitability and growth of the factory.

President Akufo-Addo , thanked the Paramount Chief of Yoo traditional area, Na Bakpeng Yoo Naa Abdulai Andani and his people for their support during the 2020 general elections when he paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Savelugu.

He expressed his gratitude to the King of Dagbon , Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamadu and Yoo Naa Abdulai Andani for their historic achievement of peace , reconciliation and unity on Dagbon.

Akufo-Addo indicated that the Savelugu municipality will be a beneficiary of agenda 111 district hospitals project.

“ The lands has been procured , the designs has been completed and the contractors has been identified and happily for you and me Savelugu municipality is part of the agenda 111 .”

The President revealed that the Savelugu town roads is part of the second year of roads agenda and assured the people of Savelugu and its environs that they will get their share of the road projects.

Akufo-Addo thanked the Paramount Chief of Yoo traditional area, Na Bakpeng Yoo Naa Abdulai Andani for allocating 2,000 acres of land for the contraction of the Savelugu rice processing factory.

The Paramount Chief of Yoo traditional area, Na Bakpeng Yoo Naa Abdulai Andani, thanked the president for the establishment of the Savelugu rice processing factory.

“ The importance of the rice processing factory cannot be underestimated as it will add value to production of rice , increase income of rice farmers and create employment for the people in the area.”

He applauded the president for the numerous projects in the area of Education ,Health , Agric , Sanitation and Water which are being implemented by the Akufo-Addo administration for the benefit of the people of Savelugu.

The president called on the Paramount Chief of the Tolon Traditional Area, Major (Retired) Sulemana Abubakari, to ended his two-day tour of the Northern region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu