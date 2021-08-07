Man Stabs Wife Over Divorce

A man identified as Emmanuel Okyere Baffour has been declared wanted by the Bibiani Police for allegedly killing his 26-year-old wife, Joyce Johnes Affi Jacika for divorcing him.

The incident reportedly occurred at Degede a suburb of Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region Thursday.

According to reports, the murdered young lady decided to divorce the suspect husband over a myriad of issues but the husband begged her to stay, claiming that he has turned on a new leaf.

But the lady insisted on walking out of the marriage and packed her luggage to her parent’s house.

The Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Divisional Crime Officer Superintendent Seth Serwonu who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said on Thursday, August 6, 2021, around noon, the suspect went to the house while the parents of the deceased were not around to attack her with a knife.

The suspect while in an exchange of words with the estranged wife allegedly stabbed her five times, covered her body with clothes in a room, and absconded.

The relatives of the deceased after the incident called the police on phone to inform them that their daughter had been stabbed and killed in her room.

The Police then stormed the scene where they found the deceased in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds but covered with clothes.

Her body was conveyed and deposited at the Bibiani mortuary while investigations were ongoing as the suspect has been declared wanted.

The attached Images are the suspects and the deceased wife.

– BY Daniel Bampoe