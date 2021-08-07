Arrest ‘Fix The Country’ Leader -Owusu Bempah

Ernest Owusu Bempah

Convener of the ‘Fixing The Country Movement’ Ernest Owusu Bempah, has called for the immediate arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of the ‘FixTheCountry’ group for allegedly inciting protesters to overthrow the 1992 constitution.

According to Mr Owusu Bempah, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 during the ‘FixTheCountty’ protest in Accra, Oliver Barker-Vormawor purportedly called for the overthrow of the 1992 Constitution.

Mr Owusu Bempah described the comments by the leader of the #FixTheCountry group as treasonable and flagrant breach of Section 180 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act (Act 29).

He said Barker-Vormawor’s position as the leader of the public pressure group, required that he would be more circumspect in his public utterances.

He noted that the impression of impunity may encourage others to take the same route and it may ultimately lead to violence and the destruction of the fabric of the state.

He said the “Fixing The Country Movement” is of the view that by making that bold declaration, Oliver was imperilling the life of the fourth republican constitution.

He has therefore called on the Acting Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), to arrest Mr Barker-Vormawor with immediate effect for investigations.

He also called for the arrest of every single person who is involved in conniving to have the fourth republican constitution overthrown and hauled before court for sedition or treason.

The Convener of ‘Fixing The Country Movement, Owusu Bempah indicated this in a statement he issued last Friday, a copy of which was given to DGN online.

He said “We cannot let these people get off without any consequences to their actions,” the ‘Fixing The Country’ Convener said in the statement.

He said it is stipulated in the country’s constitution that “Any person who by himself or in concert with others by any violent or other unlawful means, suspends or overthrows or abrogates the Constitution or any part of it, or attempts to do any such acts commits the offence of high treason and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to suffer death”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi