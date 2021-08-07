KNUST Suspends Exams As UTAG Strike

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST have suspended indefinitely the end-of-semester examination scheduled to begin on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The announcement follows a decision by members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) not to return to the lecture halls until the government addresses their concerns.

The Deputy Registrar in charge of Academic Affairs at the KNUST, Mrs Margaret Dzisi in a statement said “it is announced for the information of all students and staff that due to the ongoing strike by UTAG, the end-of-semester examinations originally scheduled for Monday, 9h August 2021 to Friday 20th August 2021 have been temporarily suspended until further notice.”

She indicated that a new schedule for the examinations will be released at the appropriate time.

“Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” she added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri