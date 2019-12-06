Melcom Launches Blood Donation Campaign

Ghana’s retail giant, Melcom, has launched a voluntary blood donation campaign as part of activities marking its 30th anniversary.

The campaign launched at its Achimota Branch in Accra on Thursday, December 5, 2019, is in partnership with the National Blood Service.

Across 22 of its branches nationwide, the company has opened its doors to Ghanaians and all well meaning residents to donate a pint of blood to save a life.

Director of Communications, Melcom Group of Companies, Godwin Avenorgbo, speaking at the launch mentioned some of the branches as Melcom Plus Kaneshie, Melcom Plus Tema, Melcom Spintex, Melcom Teshie-Nungua, Melcom Ashiaman, Melcom Kissiman, Melcom Koforidua, Melcom Ho, Melcom Hohoe, among others.

He bemoaned that “the lack of adequate stocks has always been a challenge to the National Blood Service.”

According to him, it was the hope of Melcom that the partnership with National Blood Service will help galvanize their energies for the greater good of Ghana.

Similar partnership between Melcom and the National Blood Service in 2016 yielded 1,542 pints.

This year, the expectation is that both parties would work hard to exceed their 2016 result.

BY Melvin Tarlue