Melcom Receives IFC EDGE Certification

Ramesh Sadhwani (L) in a hand shake with Kyle Kelhofer (R) as they unveil the EDGE certification

Melcom limited has received a certification from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) Advanced Green Building Certification for two of its retail centers on the Boundary Road and Spintex in Accra.

The EDGE is a certification system by the World Bank group which is managed by the IFC to encourage the construction of resource efficient buildings in emerging markets that promotes sustainable building practices to help adapt to climate change.

Melcom Mall, Spintex is expected to achieve a 97% reduction in energy use, a 39% reduction in water use and a 47% reduction in embodied carbon in materials, whiles the shopping center on the Boundary Road is expected to achieve a 70% reduction in energy use, a 38% reduction in water use and a 29% reduction in embodied carbon in materials.

Speaking at the event, Group Managing Director of Melcom Limited, Ramesh Sadhwani said, “EDGE certification is more than a badge. It’s a powerful statement about who we are as a company and what we believe in.

“It signifies that we are meeting international standards for energy efficiency, water conservation and the use of sustainable building materials. It proof that we are not just talking about sustainability we are making it happen”.

He again explained that the reduction in energy, water, and embodied carbon are expected to result in significant cost savings and reduced environmental marks for the shopping centers.

“By achieving EDGE certification we have demonstrated our commitment to reducing carbon footprint, minimising waste and maximising resource efficiency,” he added.

The Group General Manager for Melcom limited, Francis Sam, explained that the initiative by the company is a form of giving back to society since the company will not put much pressure on power consumption.

Senior Country Manager for IFC, Kyle Kelhofer, applauded Melcom for its innovative move towards environmental sustainability since green building contributes to a healthier environment by reducing carbon emissions, energy and water usage leading to long term financial savings.

By Florence Asamoah Adom