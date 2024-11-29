Guns In The Wrong Hands: A Growing Threat To Ghana’s Security

“The devastating impact of small arms is staggering. The death toll they inflict surpasses that of all other weapons systems, and in most years, it even exceeds the combined toll of the atomic bombs that ravaged Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Given the sheer scale of destruction they cause, small arms can aptly be described as ‘weapons of mass destruction'” — Kofi Annan, Former Secretary-General of the United Nations.

As of 2017, the Small Arms Survey (SAS) estimated that there were approximately one billion firearms in global circulation. Of these, a staggering 857 million—about 85 percent—were in civilian hands.

This alarming statistic underscores a growing global crisis: the uncontrolled proliferation of small arms. The situation is particularly dire in Africa, where Oxfam’s 2017 study, ‘The Human Cost of Uncontrolled Arms in Africa’, estimated that at least 500,000 people die each year due to armed violence and conflict. This crisis is becoming increasingly evident in Ghana, celebrated as a beacon of peace and stability in West Africa.

The National Small Arms Commission reports that there are over 1.2 million unregistered firearms and light weapons circulating among civilians. This phenomenon has led to a significant rise in the rate of violent crimes and social unrest.

According to the Ghana Public Safety and Crime Report for 2021, violent crimes surged by 40.8% compared to the previous year, with associated deaths increasing by 53.7%.

The statistics reveal a troubling trend: firearm-related violent crimes have risen for three consecutive years, with a 57.6% increase in 2021 compared to 2020.

Gun Violence Incidents

On December 28, 2023, Esinam Vivian, a mother of two who operated a pub in Amasaman, was killed by her ex-husband after a court separation due to domestic abuse.

Victoria Dapaa, known as Maa Adwoa, was shot dead by her partner following allegations of infidelity on April 20, 2023, in Kumasi.

The Chief Priest of Ngleshie Alata, Nii Ayitey Konko V, was shot dead in Jamestown, Accra, amid an ongoing chieftaincy dispute by unknown assailants. The incident occurred on Friday, September 27, 2024, around 7:30pm.

Personnel from the Anti-Armed Robbery and Anti-Landguard Units of the Ghana Police Service engaged in a fierce gun battle with a group of suspected land guards in Bortianor.

In this confrontation, five individuals were shot and killed. The police reported seizing a cache of weapons from the suspects, including one AK-47 assault rifle with ten rounds of ammunition, a pump-action gun with nine BB cartridges, two pistols with ten rounds of 9mm ammunition, and various other items such as an unregistered Toyota Tacoma pickup, four motorbikes, and even a knife and pepper spray.

Two other persons were gunned down, with four others injured in Maamobi during a peaceful political campaign walk between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Recently, some unknown men fired gunshots through a crowd during a mini-rally in Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

FOSDA Reports

In a report by the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), gun violence incidents have surged alarmingly in recent months.

The second quarter of 2024 saw an increase of eight incidents compared to the ten recorded in the first quarter—an 80% increase that has raised red flags across the nation.

The report highlights that the Central Region leads in violent incidents with 22 occurrences (25.6%), closely followed by the Ashanti Region with 20 incidents (23.3%). The Greater Accra Region recorded 16 incidents (18.6%), while both the Eastern and Western regions reported five incidents each (5.8%).

Notably, three regions—Volta, Oti, and Bono—recorded four incidents each (4.7%), while the Upper East Region had just two incidents (2.3%).

The Northern, Upper West, Western North, and Bono East regions each reported one incident, and three regions—North East, Ahafo, and Savannah—did not record any violent incidents at all.

Call To Action

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bona, has expressed grave concerns about the use of firearms for criminal activities, which have become a significant worry for society. “We cannot afford to let our guard down,” he warned. He pointed out that many young individuals today are armed, with weapons concealed in their clothing or stored in their vehicles.

“It’s a reality that we must acknowledge as we prepare for the upcoming elections,” he added. While the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has assured the public of a peaceful electoral process, Dr. Bona remains cautious. “The IGP has done commendable work in managing previous elections, but we must remain proactive in addressing the issue of firearms in our communities.”

Dr. Bona also criticised the current state of legislation surrounding small arms in the country. He revealed that a bill aimed at regulating small arms has been pending for seven years within the Ministry of Interior, waiting to progress through cabinet and parliament. “This delay is concerning,” he remarked. “Without comprehensive regulations on acquiring and holding firearms, we risk normalising their presence in everyday life.”

President of West African Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA)-Ghana, Ken Kinney, has called on authorities for the urgent need to reform Ghana’s laws governing small arms and light weapons.

He called for immediate legal changes to regulate small arms and light weapons in Ghana, emphasising the necessity for stronger regulations, better enforcement, and responsible ownership and use.

Ken Kinney said recent global events underscore the urgent need for a robust strategy to safeguard sustainable development gains and address the proliferation of small arms in the country.

Deputy Director for Policy Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Gyebi Asante, emphasised the need for a collective effort to combat the proliferation of firearms in the country.

“We are now going to the ports and borders, we have recruited and trained officers, and we are getting them equipment to be at these borders. To be able to detect some of these guns that are being guns smuggled into the country,” he said.

Following the seizure of 53 pistols (side arms), 65 pieces of live ammunition, 74 magazines, and a PC hoster by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Tema Port, the Commissioner of Customs, Brigadier Zibrim Ayorrogo, has assured the public that the Customs Division is committed to protecting the country’s borders and preventing the unlawful importation of weaponry and other contraband.

