Mensin Gold Bibiani Introduces Chifeng To Chiefs

Officials of Chifeng and Resolute Mining in a pose with chiefs of Bibiani

MENSIN GOLD Bibiani Mines has introduced Chifeng, the new owner of the mines, to the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council subject to the approval of government.

Following the announcement by Resolute Mining Limited at both the Australian and London Stock Exchanges on the sale of the Bibiani Mine to Chifeng on December 15, 2020, Mensin Bibiani Mines announced to their stakeholders that it had introduced Chifeng as the new owner of the mine to the President, chiefs and people of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council at a ceremony.

Emmanuel Aidoo, community and legal relations officer of the mines, said the company introduced Chifeng to both the staff of the company and traditional authorities on the same day.

Also present at the introduction were executive leadership of Resolute Mining Limited led by Stuart Gale, Interim CEO/Managing Director, and Tony Li, Executive President and Chifeng Executive Leadership as well as Directors and management of Mensin.

The introduction was done in fulfilment of community entry customary requirements and also to outline the track record of Chifeng in mining operations to the chiefs and people of Bibiani.

Chifeng operates five assets (mines) including the world class Sepon gold mine in Laos. In 2018, Chifeng acquired Sepon before undertaking significant capital expenditure to redevelop the gold processing facility in order to double its future gold production.