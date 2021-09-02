Merck Foundation Holds 2020 Virtual Fashion Awards

Kezia Ansah-Mensah, Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Fashion awards 2019 winner from Ghana

The philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, Merck Foundation, has held its 2020 virtual fashion awards ceremony to celebrate the winners of ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ fashion competition.

The award ceremony organized via a video conference on September 1, 2021, was in partnership with the African First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation, More Than a Mother.

The winners from Ghana, Namibia and Zambia received various prizes and will partake in a mentoring program led by the CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother, Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej.

Dr Kelej, in her opening remarks, noted that the young designers of the awards competition are contributing to empowering infertile women through their designs.

“I am proud to recognize and appreciate our winners and welcome them to our newly established ‘Fashion with Purpose’ community.

The young African designers of these awards and previous awards have contributed to our cause by developing extraordinary creative designs that deliver strong and influential messages to empower infertile women and say ‘No to Infertility Stigma’. I am looking forward to mentoring them on how to execute their designs,” she added.

Dr Kelej encouraged other designers to raise awareness and sensitize communities about sensitive social and cultural issues such as; girls’ education, Gender Based Violence and infertility stigma.

“My vision is to develop a community of young African Fashion Designers to catalyze a movement, that reaches and extends far beyond just fashion, and creates a culture shift and be the voice of the voiceless in their communities.

The fashion industry has already got enough flakes for being superficial. Let’s change this perception and create a meaningful fashion trend aiming to educate our communities,” added Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Fashion awards 2019 winner from Ghana, Kezia Ansah-Mensah, expressed gratitude to Merck Foundation for the recognition.

“We are very glad that Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej will champion this “Fashion with a Purpose’ community in Africa by supporting and mentoring upcoming African designers. She is a true fashion icon”, she started.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri