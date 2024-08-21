Messi Misses World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been left off the latest Argentina national team roster for the September CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia, as he continues to recover from the ankle injury suffered during the Copa América final this past July.

Messi hurt his right ankle in the first half of the final and attempted to play through the pain before being forced off the field in the 66th minute.

Inter Miami CF announced the player suffered ligament damage and would be out indefinitely as he continues to recover.

The forward has yet to make an appearance on the field or train since the final, completing gym work separately for the time being.

Now, Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni will depend on others as La Albiceleste host Chile on September 5 in Buenos Aires and travel to Bogotá to confront Colombia on September 10.

Argentina currently lead the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers with 15 points from six games played, most recently defeating Brazil 1-0 on November 21, 2023.

Colombia sit in third place on the standings with 12 points, while Chile struggle in eighth with just five points.

The top six CONMEBOL teams will earn direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, while the seventh place advance to an additional playoff round for a chance to secure a slot.