Ati-Zigi, A Ray Of Hope… For Ghana AFCON Qualifiers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ghana’s hopes for a successful run in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers have never looked brighter, thanks in large part to goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, affectionately known as ‘The Wall’ by his FC St. Gallen teammates.

Ati-Zigi’s journey with the Ghanaian national team has been anything but straightforward. After being mysteriously benched during the AFCON 2024 qualifiers, his absence had a significant impact, contributing to the team’s early exit from the tournament.

This disappointing performance led to the dismissal of the entire technical team, including coach Chris Hughton and goalkeeper trainer Richard Olele Kingston.

However, Ati-Zigi’s talent couldn’t be overlooked for long. Coach Otoo Addo recognised his potential and reinstated him as the team’s starting goalkeeper for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

With Ati-Zigi back in action, Ghana successfully secured its place in the upcoming World Cup. As he prepares to lead the senior national team into the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, starting with a crucial match at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on September 6, 2024, one should expect nothing short of victory as Ati-Zigi’s story is one of perseverance and redemption.

His journey was also highlighted in Netflix’s “Captains of the World,” a sports documentary series showcasing the highs and lows of football’s greatest leaders.

One memorable moment featured in the series was Ati-Zigi’s performance during the match between Portugal and Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he made several crucial saves against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although Ronaldo scored a penalty, Ati-Zigi’s impressive skills prevented multiple other attempts on goal.

“Captains of the World” offers exclusive access to all 32 teams that participated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, providing an intimate behind-the-scenes look at players like Lawrence Ati-Zigi as they chase football glory.

With his resilience and talent, Ati-Zigi is poised to make a significant impact as Ghana embarks on its AFCON 2025 journey.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke