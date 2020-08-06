Messi Salutes Casillas

Lionel Messi

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has paid a glowing tribute to Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas following his emotional retirement.

Casillas called time on his illustrious career at the age of 39 on Tuesday, just 14 months on from suffering a heart attack during training with Porto.

While at Madrid, Casillas racked up an incredible five La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues while winning the 2010 World Cup and back-to-back European Championships with Spain in 2008 and 2012.

And following his decision to retire, Messi took time to acknowledge his former Madrid rival after some incredible battles over the years in El Clasico.

Writing a message in Spanish newspaper AS, Messi said, “Iker retires today, but he passed into the history of football a long time ago.

“Not only because he was a benchmark in La Liga, but also because he managed to win everything internationally.

“You are a spectacular goalkeeper and it was really hard to have you as an opponent.

“But, looking back, I also think that it was a pretty nice rivalry that made us have to outdo ourselves every time we faced each other.”

On his Twitter account on Tuesday, Casillas—who played a sensational 725 times for Spanish giants Madrid before finishing his playing days with Porto— announced his retirement in a letter and penned an emotional message.

He wrote, “The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination to which it takes you.

“Because that with work and effort, I think I can say, without hesitation, that is has been the path and the dream destination.”