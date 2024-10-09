Messi Salutes Retiring Iniesta

Iniesta and Messi

Lionel Messi has paid tribute to his former Barcelona teammate Andrés Iniesta after the World Cup-winner retired from professional football at the age of 40.

Spain legend Iniesta announced his retirement at a special event in Barcelona on Tuesday, and Messi, another winner of football’s greatest prize, wrote a note to his teammate on Instagram.

“One of the teammates with the most magic and with whom I enjoyed playing the most,” Messi said. “Football will miss you and so will we.”

As a player, Iniesta transcended rivalries in Spain, receiving standing ovations at the majority of grounds in the country, and that remained the case as he retired, with Real Madrid and Espanyol both represented at the event through Emilio Butragueño and Joan Capdevila.

Madrid posted a statement praising Iniesta on Tuesday.

“Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors wish to express their recognition, admiration and affection for one of the great legends of Spanish and world football,” it said.

“Andrés Iniesta has contributed to the greatness of the sport with his football and his values, beyond the numerous titles he has won during his career.”

Iniesta was visibly emotional at the event, which was attended by around 500 people, including family members, former teammates and a delegation from Barça, which included president Joan Laporta, coach Hansi Flick and first-team players Ansu Fati, Gavi, Ronald Araújo and Dani Olmo.

“I never thought this day would arrive,” a teary-eyed Iniesta said.

“I never imagined it. All the tears over the last few days are not tears of sadness, though, but of emotion, of pride.

“They are the tears of that small boy from Fuentealbilla, who dreamed of being a footballer and achieved it through a lot of hard work, sacrifice and never giving up.”