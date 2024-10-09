Fidelity Appoints Kwabena Boateng As Deputy MD

Kwabena Boateng

Fidelity Bank Ghana has announced the appointment of Kwabena Boateng as its new Deputy Managing Director in charge of Wholesale Banking, effective October 1st, 2024.

Mr. Boateng assumes this new role with over two decades of rich banking experience across various sectors, further strengthening the bank’s leadership team.

Prior to this appointment, Kwabena Boateng served as Divisional Director, Corporate and Institutional Banking at Fidelity Bank, a role in which he was instrumental in driving the strategic growth and development of the bank’s corporate banking portfolio.

Since joining Fidelity Bank in 2017, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, delivering impressive results and ensuring alignment with the bank’s overall strategy.

Mr. Boateng’s career in banking spans over 20 years, including various leadership positions at Standard Chartered Bank, where he served as Executive Director and Head of Commercial Banking, Executive Director and Head of Commercial Clients, and General Manager of SME Banking.

His expertise extends beyond banking, having started his professional career as a civil engineer, successfully managing and supervising major road construction projects across Ghana.

Commenting on Kwabena Boateng’s appointment, Julian Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, stated, “Kwabena brings to this role a wealth of experience, strategic insight, and a proven track record of leadership excellence.

His comprehensive understanding of the banking landscape, combined with his focus on innovation and customer-centricity, makes him the ideal candidate to drive our wholesale banking agenda forward and I am delighted to appoint him to this new role. I look forward to his continued success in elevating our banking services to new heights.”

Kwabena Boateng expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve in this new capacity, stating, “I am deeply honored by this appointment and the confidence reposed in me by the Board and Management of Fidelity Bank. It is a great privilege to lead the Wholesale Banking Division at such a pivotal moment in our journey of transformation and growth. I look forward to working with my talented colleagues across the bank to deliver exceptional value to our clients while contributing to the overall growth of the bank.”

A Business Desk Report