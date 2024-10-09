Jordan Leads Stars Against Sudan

Jordan Ayew

Leicester City forward, Jordan Ayew, has stepped up to captain the Black Stars in their doubleheader against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

His new role comes in the wake of Thomas Partey’s fitness concerns.

The Arsenal man, initially named in coach Otto Addo’s 25-man squad, has withdrawn from the qualifiers alongside Joseph Paintsil, Ibrahim Osman, and Kingsley Schindler due to injuries.

Tomorrow’s game offers the Black Stars yet another opportunity to secure their place in AFCON 2025, after a shaky start of the campaign.

The team is yet to win a game in the qualifiers, having suffered a 1-0 defeat to Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium, and drew 1-1 against Niger in their second match.

The former Crystal Palace attacker is expected to bring his rich experience to bear on the team for the possible six points.

The well-cut pitch of the Accra Stadium will host the first leg tomorrow and followed by the return leg on October 14 at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Libya.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum