Messi Tops FIFA 21 Ranking (See full list)

Lionel Messi

Argentine international, Lionel Messi, whose career with Barcelona, has been a subject of recent debates, has

been ranked the top-rated footballer in the FIFA 21 video game.

Coming in second on the list is Messi’s long-term big rival, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and Portugal.

Messi, aged 33, was awarded 93 ratings ahead of his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Ronaldo was awarded 92 while Lewandowski was rated 91.

Below is the full list of the top 100 highest-rated players on the FIFA 21 game ahead of its release in October 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue