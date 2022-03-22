META Africa Cinema Forum Soon

Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante

The National Film Authority (NFA) and GM Group, organisers of the META Cinema Forum, has announced the launch of Africa’s first ever cinema industry event dedicated to the development of cinema infrastructure in Africa, the META Africa Cinema Forum, scheduled to take place on November 21 and 22, 2022 in Accra.

The Forum is set to explore the significant growth opportunities for cinema exhibition and the film industry in Ghana and across the continent, which remains a largely under-screened region, with less than 1,700 screens for a population of 1.3 billion inhabitants (representing one screen per 787.402 people).

Yet, the wider African film industry is currently attracting unprecedented levels of inward investment. A recent UNESCO report on the potential of the African film sector valued the currently $5 billion industry to be worth $20 billion.

The Forum aims to bring together cinema operators from across Africa and abroad, national film bodies and regulators, film distributors, producers, investors, vendors and equipment integrators – as well as the creative community – to develop strategies for a thriving cinema exhibition landscape in Africa.

Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, CEO of the National Film Authority, said: “Ghana is proud to position itself as the cinema gateway, opening the doors to the continent in its strategic bid to the World of cinema investors, exhibitors and builders. A vibrant cinema infrastructure will ease the distribution headache of the continent and encourage more investments into high-quality content.”

Leila Masinaei, Managing Partner of GM Group, said: “We are thrilled about our partnership with the National Film Authority of Ghana, and extremely excited about the development potential of cinemas in Ghana and the continent. Our experience of running the META Cinema Forum in Dubai, as well as having executed numerous events in Ghana in the past years, positions us well to create a unique industry event with NFA, one that is taking into account local circumstances and trends as well as open to industry collaboration with cinema colleagues from around the World.”