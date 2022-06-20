Methodist Church Holds 5th Health Professionals Conference

The Methodist Church, Ghana has held its fifth health professionals conference with a call on health officers to be more responsible towards their patients.

President of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. John Nkrumah-Mills, speaking at the conference said the health profession as a call to meet the very health needs of patients as demonstrated by Jesus, “who went about healing the sick and showing compassion to society”.

“Know who you are, love patients, have faith in the things you do for patients and above all love your patients in order to give them the best of care especially as Christian professional who are imitating Christ,” he advised.

The conference created the platform for health professionals in the Methodist Church, Ghana to reflect on their performance in the various health facilities, discuss national issues and mobilise support to assist in community health care.

General Director of Social Services Methodist Church, Ghana, Dr. Kenneth Sagoe, urged them to model their services after the will of Christ.

“You know as Christians…our activities and services to humanity is a must and therefore continue to serve the needs of the marginalised in society to inherit the blessings that come with that”, he added.

Dr. Bernard Agyei Kwaning, Head of Policy and Special Projects at the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA), advised health services providers to follow instructions when applying for permit to avoid unnecessary delays.

A representative from the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), Dr. Dr. Peter Yeboah, said law and order should serve as enabler of effective performance rather than hindrances to service delivery.

Regional Director of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Abu Sumaila, urged the professionals to look out for adverse drug reactions and report to improve drug quality.

Western Regional Director of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Emmanuel Okyere, the advised providers to improve on service delivery and endeavour to meet the health care needs of the people.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri