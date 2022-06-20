Couple Killed In Ghastly Accident

A young couple have lost their lives in a fatal accident at Konongo -Odumasi Three Line in the Ashanti Region.

The couple, Evangelist Augustine K. Twum and his wife, Barrister Augustina Yaa Twum were travelling from Accra to Kumasi when the unfortunate accident occurred.

They were said to be traveling in a Toyota Corolla car with registration number GR 3860-19 when they collided with a heavy duty truck with registration number GT 9607-12 from the opposite direction.

Information gathered indicates that the Toyota Corolla made a wrongful overtaking and crashed into the truck which was from the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been deposited at the Yawkwei Steward mortuary for preservation.

By Vincent Kubi