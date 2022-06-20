United States Business Delegation Visits Jubilee House

A United States business delegation, led by the Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Don Graves has called on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House, Accra.

The meeting focused on key areas for partnership and investment, such as youth development, education, agriculture, climate change, commerce and digitisation.

Ghana and the United States have enjoyed strong ties and cooperation for years, and as the world finds a pathway to navigate the stormy economic situation we find ourselves in, it is even more important for the two countries to strengthen cooperation, especially in many critical areas for our mutual benefits, the Vice President said.

By Vincent Kubi