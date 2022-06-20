Bawumia Is A True Son – Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has described the Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a “true son”.

His comments follow claims made by some NPP members supporting some presidential aspirants that Dr. Bawumia is an alien to the NPP.

Mr. Kufuor also said one of the virtues of Bawumia is loyalty, which makes him stand out among his contemporaries.

The former President said this on Sunday during the Father’s Day get together held at Peduase Valley Resort in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region attended by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. Kufuor said Bawumia has become like a son to him ever since he became a politician.

“Let me single out one person; he is also a father, but I can claim that he happens to be my son too, and that’s the Vice-President sitting right by me,” the 83-year-old former president said.

“In your narration, you said when the planners decided to invite the Vice-President, you learnt he had gone to the North for some duties, and you even doubted whether he would manage to come.

“But you phoned him, and with his signature giggling, he said ‘if it’s JA Kufuor, I’m coming’. That’s so touching, very touching, but probably that’s how a son should behave towards a father. Sheer coincidence, but you may not know that I started being a father in 1963, and that happened to be the year the Vice-President was born.

“My son was born September 6 and on October 7, this my son here (Bawumia) also dropped out and then we related so beautifully and he became like a son and indeed he is a true son,” former President Kufuor said.

He indicated that he was so much touched the Vice President joined him in the celebration of Father’s Day.

“We’ve related so beautifully. It is not just for this occasion, but once I noticed him, he became like a son. And he behaves like a true son, very loyal. So, when I heard the narration that when you phoned him, he said ‘if it’s Kufuor I’m coming’, I pray for the Vice President, may God bless him,” Mr Kufuor said.

– BY Daniel Bampoe