Mexico Coach Hit By Beer Can After Defeat

Coach Javier Aguirre was left bloodied after being hit with a beer can

Mexico coach, Javier Aguirre, was left with blood pouring down his face when he was hit by a full can of beer after the final whistle of his side’s 2-0 defeat by Honduras.

The drink was thrown from the stands and struck the 65-year-old as he approached Honduras manager Reinaldo Rueda to offer a post-match handshake after the first leg of the Nations League quarter-final.

Aguirre congratulated Rueda with blood running down his face and brushed off the incident in his post-match news conference.

“They deserved to win, they were better than us in areas, I’ve got nothing left but to congratulate them, and well, to try to lift my team’s spirit,” said Aguirre with a smile.

“The other thing, there’s no point in even mentioning it because well it’s football, I’m not one to complain.”

The Mexican football federation said the behaviour has “no place in our sport”.

“We demand that Concacaf takes immediate and decisive action to address this matter,” it added.

“Soccer should be a celebration, not a battleground.”

Concacaf, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, said it will investigate the incident.

“The security of the teams and fans is a priority for Concacaf. These types of violent behaviours have no place in football,” the governing body added.

Honduras manager Rueda said the incident soured his side’s victory.

“I’m sad because he’s a human being. They hit the coach, that can’t happen,” said Rueda.

Celtic winger Luis Palma scored both Honduras goals after coming off the bench.

The second leg is on November 20, with the winner of the quarter-final qualifying for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.