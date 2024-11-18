NPP Condemns Attack On Kufuor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken exception to the recent verbal attack on former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

“The NPP has noted with utmost revulsion, the unwarranted personal attacks at the person of President Kufuor by some functionaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for expressing his view on matters of national interest,” a release from the party signed by Henry Nana Boakye, National Organiser, stated.

The party has especially “noted excerpts of a television interview which captures one Dela Edem, a member of the NDC’s National Communications Team and a Campaign Aide to Former President John Mahama, spewing plain insults and invectives at H.E President John Agyekum Kufuor.”

Dela Edem, who was speaking on TV XYZ, the NPP pointed out, said among other horrible things: “President Kufuor is evil, that’s why he is in a wheelchair, and has been cursed to remain in a wheelchair.”

These unprovoked attack on the revered statesman and former President, the NPP statement noted, “is most despicable, shameful and disgraceful.”

While condemning the unsavoury remarks, the NPP expressed surprise at “the deafening silence of the NDC’s flagbearer, John Mahama, and the leadership of the party days after Mr. Edem’s disgraceful conduct against the respected former president,” adding that this cannot be overlooked.

Former President Mahama must show leadership and institute the necessary disciplinary actions against his darling boy, said the NPP.

If Mr. Mahama and the NDC continue to keep mute on this matter days after such horrible utterances, “then we can conclude that Mr. Mahama and the NDC are in full support of such shameful utterances, which may set the stage for an avoidable pollution of the political atmosphere ahead of the December polls.”

The NPP has reminded Dela Edem and the NDC of the enviable spot earned by former President Kufuor in the hearts of Ghanaians by dint of the many monumental development programmes rolled out during his tenure.

Ghanaians, the statement went on, “will forever be grateful to the former President for National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), School Feeding, Capitation Grant, Free Maternal Care, Metro Mass Transport and the many other developmental programmes most of which continue to benefit the Ghanaian people.

“Owing to the above, President Kufuor has endeared himself to the hearts and minds of right-thinking members of the Ghanaian society, and has, in fact, become a global icon. We therefore call on former President John Mahama to openly condemn the despicable statement from his own aide and to further apologise to H.E John Agyekum Kufuor.”