NPP Chairman Predicts Victory In December Elections

Stephen Ayesu Ntim

With just less than three weeks before the general elections, National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ayesu Ntim has expressed confidence in the party’s chances, stating that “the momentum is on our side” and urging party members to intensify their campaign efforts.

The NPP, led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is seeking to maintain its hold on power as President Nana Akufo-Addo steps down after completing his constitutionally limited second term in office.

Dr Bawumia, a technocrat and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, is known for his bridge-building efforts across Ghana’s diverse electorate.

NPP’s Campaign Message

The party’s campaign message centers around its achievements in office, including economic development and infrastructure growth.

However, the NPP is also facing challenges, particularly with regards to the country’s economic struggles.

Ghana has faced rapid inflation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leading to an emergency $3-billion IMF bailout.

Electoral Landscape

The December 7 elections are expected to be highly competitive, with the NPP facing off against the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by former President John Mahama.

The NDC has criticized the NPP’s handling of the economy, while the NPP has emphasized its efforts to address the country’s economic challenges.

Ghana’s Democratic Institutions

Ghana’s Democratic institutions, including the Electoral Commission and the judiciary, have a reputation for independence and professionalism.

The Electoral Commission has implemented reforms, such as continuous voter registration, to expand participation and ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

Security Concerns

The elections are taking place against a backdrop of growing security concerns, particularly with regards to the threat of violent extremism in the Sahel region.

The government has taken steps to address these concerns, including engaging with local communities and strengthening security measures.

Ahead of the upcoming general elections the NPP is urging its supporters to remain committed and focused on securing victory.

-BY Daniel Bampoe