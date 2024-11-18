Respect Supreme Court Decision- Kufuor Tells Bagbin

John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on Ghanaians to respect the decisions of the Supreme Court, emphasizing the importance of its interpretative powers as enshrined in the Constitution.

Speaking to some journalists on Sunday November 17, John Kufuor cautioned against reckless criticism, instead advocating for constructive discourse to strengthen democracy.

Mr Kufuor’s comments come on the heels of the Supreme Court’s ruling that annulled the Speaker’s declaration of four parliamentary seats as vacant.

This decision sparked intense debate, with many questioning the Court’s authority.

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Interpretative Powers

According to the former president, the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court to interpret the law, making its decisions binding.

He emphasized that the Court does not seek cases, but rather, individuals bring matters before it.

Checks and Balances in Ghana’s Democracy

John Agyekum Kufuor, a strong advocate for checks and balances, noted that different institutions should work together to prevent excesses.

He encouraged thoughtful criticism, promoting a culture of respect for the rule of law.

Background on Ghana’s Constitutional Framework

Ghana’s Fourth Republic, established in 1993, enshrines the principles of separation of powers and checks and balances.

The Supreme Court plays a critical role in ensuring that these principles are upheld.

–BY Daniel Bampoe