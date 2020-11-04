Mfantseman Widow Campaigns For Votes

Ophelia Hayford

Wife of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Ophelia Hayford is rallying the collective support of electorate in the area to retain the seat.

She said winning the parliamentary seat was the surest way to sustain the remarkable legacy of her late husband and the party to bring development across the constituency.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Ghana Education Service Training Centre at Saltpond, Mrs Hayford said the facility represented her late husband unflinching commitment to enhancing the quality of education in the Municipality.

Persons believed to be highway robbers shot Kwansa Hayford in the early hours of October 9, 2020, on the Abeadze Dominase – AbeadzeDuadzi – Mankessim road on his way from a campaign trip.

“I am very grateful to NPP for the confidence reposed in me”, she said, adding that, “God knows why the despicable act happened to my husband. God will make a way for me in the December polls.”

Mrs Hayford, a Chief Inspector, resigned from the Police Service, following the murder of her husband.

She promised to increase the margin of votes in the Presidential and parliamentary elections with the unalloyed support of all.

In an all-black attire, the confident looking candidate received thunderous applause and cheers from party supporters, who thronged the venue in solidarity and support for her political bid.

The emotionally charged NPP candidate sang encouraging songs to remind her political opponents she was equal to the task.

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, expressed the party’s readiness to go all out to retain the seat for the NPP to reflect the Party’s political dominance.

GNA