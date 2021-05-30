Midwife Dies After Delivery

A 35-year-old midwife, Priscilla Baah, who works at St. Joseph Hospital, Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital has died from a postpartum haemorrhage at a different hospital, few hours after she delivered her new baby.

The midwife, met her untimely death at Newland Hospital, a private health facility in Koforidua, Friday night after the hospital attempted to manage the condition until it got worse and she was belatedly rushed to the Regional Hospital.

It’s unclear what led to the cause of her death, after delivery which she ended up bleeding heavily, but sources alleged that her situation may be due to the negligence and inaction of midwives and doctors at the facility.

The late midwife, who left behind three children including the new baby death has shocked the Nursing and Midwifery fraternity in the region.

Her colleagues have since used her photos for their WhatsApp profile expressing their shock of her sudden death.

The deceased body has since been deposited at the Regional Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

– FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua