Hackers Take Over Wendy Shay’s Instagram Account

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian award-winning Afrobeat and Afropop singer Wendy Shay says her Instagram account has been hacked.

The account has about 2.3 million followers.

Wendy Shay in a tweet revealed that after the release of her Shayning Star album on Saturday 28th May 2021, her Instagram account was hacked.

According to her, “ I just released the Shayning Star album and my Instagram account with 2.3 Million followers has been hacked . I need urgent help @Instagram. Agenda Boys this time help your sister”.

I just released the Shayning Star album and my Instagram account with 2.3 Million followers has been hacked. I need urgent help @instagram.

Agenda Boys this time help your sister — Wendy Shay (@wendyshaygh) May 29, 2021

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke