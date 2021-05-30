Minister Hails Chiefs Over Galamsey Fight 

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has emphasized the importance of traditional authorities in the fight against illegal mining.

According to him, their support together with the government’s commitment and determination meant 80% to 90% victory in the fight against the menace which was threatening the survival of both the current and future generations.

Mr Jinapor made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the chiefs at the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs as part of his recent two-day tour to the Region.

The purpose of the visit, he stated was to give update on mining, land administration and forestry and to solicit support and counsel from the Traditional Authorities and other stakeholders to save the country’s land and natural resources from further deterioration.

Highlighting the importance of the chiefs in the galamsey fight, Abu Jinapor said 80-90 per cent of lands in the country were customary lands vested in the chiefs therefore efficient management of lands and natural resources would be impossible without their support.

Giving the government’s position on mining, Mr Jinapor clearly stated that the government was not against small scale mining but rather against illegal mining which was causing major devastation to the nation’s water bodies and forest reserves.

He further cautioned that according to experts, Ghana would have to import water in the nearest future if illegal mining was allowed to persist.

In his interaction with the staff of the departments under his ministry, Mr Jinapor indicated that the government had already taken significant steps to counter illegal mining such as, temporarily banning the issuance of forest entry permits for mining, suspending all activities resulting from the issuance of permits for reconnaissance, prospecting and exploration, designating forest reserves and water bodies as red zones.

He added that the inclusion of Regional Security Councils to the enforcement regime, reforming the licensing and permitting regime and sustaining Operation Halt.

He, therefore, called on them to ensure that these directives were strictly adhered to.

The Chairman of Eastern Regional Security Council, and the Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong on his side assured that the Region would offer the necessary support to government’s commitment and determination to see the country’s Natural Resources protected.

He also added his voice to the call to appeal to the Chiefs and Queen mothers to support the project of fighting illegal and unregulated mining.

The Regional Minister took the opportunity to sensitise chiefs on the upcoming Population and Housing Census and entreated them to educate their subjects to cooperate and participate in the exercise to ensure its success.

Nene Sakitey II, Konor of Manya Krobo and the President of Eastern Regional House of Chief in his address, also expressed concern on the negative effects of illegal mining and the deplorable state of some river bodies in the country in general which has rendered them undrinkable.

He assured the Ministers, on behalf of that chiefs that they were solidly behind their efforts and urged Nananom to make significant contributions towards that end.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua