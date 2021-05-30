Gunmen Kill Karaga DCE Driver

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the driver of the District Chief Executive of Karaga, one Ziblim Issah, has been shot dead by some unknown gunmen at Yamo near Karaga in the Northern region.

DGN Online gathered that the incident happened at about 11pm on Friday , May 28, 2021 when the deceased was returning to Karaga from Tamale.

Residents have indicated that the deceased was shot in the head and that the ignition of the vehicle was on when they found him dead at the scene on Saturday morning May 29, 2021.

The deceased is said to have traveled with the Karaga DCE, Alhassan Yabdow to Tamale on official duty but the driver stayed back to service the vehicle and he was returning to Karaga when the incident happened.

No arrested has been made by the police so far as at the time of filing this report.

The Northern Region Crime Officer, Supt. Bernard Baba Ananga, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

Police has commenced investigations into the matter.

FROM Eric Kombat, Karaga