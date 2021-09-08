Millicent Yankey Goes Live In Concert

Mataheko branch of the Perez Chapel International is set to host one of the most thrilling concerts ever staged in Accra as US-based gospel artiste Millicent Yankey and her friends get set to rock the stage on Sunday, September 26 at 4pm.

This would be her first public performance after she won US-Based Female Artiste of the Year at the Adonko Ghana Music Awards USA held recently in New Jersey.

In what is billed to be a historic performance, Millicent Yankey is expected to deliver an hour- and- half nonstop high-energy performance that would see her entertain the audience with her danceable songs.

Millicent, who has carved a niche for herself as one of the most sought after US-based Ghanaian gospel artistes, has won the hearts of many music fans with her soul-touching music and stagecraft.

She has promised her fans that come September 26, she will stage an extraordinary live musical performance to satisfy them.

Millicent, who is seen as an inspiration, has indeed proven beyond all reasonable doubt to numerous gospel music fans that she has really come to stay.

According to the organisers, her stage performance at the show would be different from her previous stage acts.

The concert is expected to pull thousands of music lovers to the venue to witness the thrilling performances.

The artistes list released by the organisers said Ghanaian gospel stars that had officially confirmed and sealed their performance include the legendary Elder Dr. Kwasi Mireku, Rev. Abbeam Ampomah Danso, KODA, Hannah Marfo, Efe Grace, Emmanuel Smith (UK), Lady Chartty, Jeffrey Kwasi Boakye and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu