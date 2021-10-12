Milo Drops Dede Ayew In Starting Lineup

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has made two changes in his starting lineup that faced Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Captain Andre Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku have been dropped from the starting lineup to face the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Benjamin Tetteh has been handed his first start for the Black Stars as he will pair with Jordan Ayew in attack.

Jojo Wolacott maintains his position in post and will be protected by Daniel Amartey, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alexander Djiku and Jonathan Mensah in defence.

Thomas Partey in the absence of captain Andre Ayew will captain the team as he pairs with Baba Iddrisu, Suleymana Kamaldeen, Kudus Mohammed in midfield.

Check out the starting line up:

16. WOLACOTT JOSEPH

18. DANIEL AMARTEY

17. BABA ABDUL RAHMAN

23. ALEXANDER DJIKU

4. JONATHAN MENSAH

21. BABA IDDRISU

5. THOMAS PARTEY (c)

9. JORDAN AYEW

22. SULEYMANA KAMAL DEEN

20. KUDUS MOHAMMED

3. BENJAMIN TETTEH

Kickoff: 1pm.

By Vincent Kubi