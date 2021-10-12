NPP Solicits For Proposals For Constitutional Amendment

General Secretary of the governing NPP, John Boadu, has reminded members of the party that his Office is still receiving various proposals or motions for amendments to the NPP Constitution ahead of the Party’s 2021 National Annual Delegates Conference.

Members who intend sending proposals have up to the 19th of October, 2021.

The NPP Constitution, Mr Boadu said, provides in Article 19, that, every amendment to the Party’s Constitution shall be made at the National Annual Delegates Conference so long as notice of such amendment has been submitted in writing to the General Secretary not later than two months before the National Annual Delegates Conference.



The 2021 National Annual Delegates Conference of the Party is scheduled to take place on December 20, 2021, in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

John Boadu made these remarks when he was delivering the keynote address at the Western North Regional Annual Delegates Conference of the Party, on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Sefwi Wiawso, the Western North regional capital.

He encouraged members of the Party who have inputs to make to the Party Constitution to make written submissions to that effect, in the form of amendment proposals to his office before the 19th of October, (which is one week away) per the stipulation in the Party Constitution.

The Western North delegates conference was attended by party executives from all the nine constituencies in the region as well as Ministers, MMDCEs, and CEOs from the region.

Equally in attendance was a representative from the Office of Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Fred Oware.

It was held on the theme: “Consolidating the gains of 2020 elections – the role of stakeholders”.

The Western North Regional Chairman, William Benjamin Assuah, also led the conference to consider and approve the statement of accounts as well as a statement on the state of the party presented by the Regional Treasurer, Gifty Adu Ankamah, and Regional Secretary, Samuel Kofi Abiaw respectively.

The Conference was supervised by National Officers of the Party including the National 1st Vice Chair, Rita Asobayire; General Secretary. John Boadu; National 2nd Vice-Chair Fredrick Fredua Anto; National Youth Organizer, Nana Boakye; Deputy National Youth Organizer, Joseph Kwayaja and National Deputy Communications Director. Yaw Preko.

BY Daniel Bampoe