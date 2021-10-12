Teacher Licensure Examination Postponed

The National Teaching Council (NTC) has postponed the Ghana Teachers Licensure Examination (GTLE 2) which was scheduled for Saturday October 24 to Tuesday October 26, 2021.

NTC explained that the postponement became necessary as result of their inability to use the Colleges of Education as centres on week days.

They are hoping to resolve the challenge for the examination to take place.

Below is a full statement from NTC.

PRESS RELEASE

GHANA TEACHER LICENSURE EXAMINATION (GTLE) POSTPONED

The National Teaching Council has postponed the GTLE 2 scheduled to have taken place on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th of October, 2021 to Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th October, 2021.

This has become necessary as the initial challenges in using the Colleges of Education as centres on week days have been resolved.

It will also enable students who couldn’t have taken part for religious reasons to participate.

The Koforidua Asokore SDA College of Education Centre still remains as the Centre for Candidates who chose there. All other centres remain the same.

Monday 25th October, 2021

Literacy (9am to 11am)

EPS (1pm to 3pm)

Tuesday 26th October, 2021

Numeracy (9am to 11am)

All candidates are advised to adhere to this new development. We deeply regret any inconvenience caused.

Thank you

DENNIS OSEI-OWUSU

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER, NTC

By Vincent Kubi