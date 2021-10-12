NCA Grants Amnesty To Radio Gold, Others

The Governing Board of the National Communications Authority (NCA) has approved the applications of some 133 radio broadcasting stations to operate in the country.

This include new applications from entities whose FM radio stations were closed down after the 2017 FM Audit as well as existing stations which applied for renewal of their expired FM Radio broadcasting authorisations.

According to a statement issued by the NCA, on October 12,2021, “The approval after a Board meeting held on October 11, 2021 is subject to the applicants attending a sensitisation workshop on the terms and conditions of FM radio broadcasting authorisations. The workshop shall clarify the legal, regulatory, and technical requirements for the establishment and operation of an FM Radio Broadcasting station”.

The statement noted that provisional authorisations shall be issued to successful applicants at the end of the workshop and frequencies assigned to the applicants only upon the fulfillment of the conditions of the Provisional Authorisation.

“The public is therefore enlightened that per Section 2(4) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008, Act 775, a person shall not operate a broadcasting system or provide a broadcasting service without a frequency authorisation by the Authority. Offenders are liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than three thousand penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not more than five years or to both, as per Section 73 of Act 775 of 2008,” it said.

The National Communications Authority was established by an Act of Parliament, Act 524 in December 1996, which has been repealed and replaced by the National Communications Authority Act, 2008, Act 769.

By Vincent Kubi