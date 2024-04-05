Mimi Duah Shares Experience @ Gutsy Women’s Conference

Mimi Duah

Mimi Duah, the National Deputy Women’s Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared her enthusiasm for taking part in this year’s edition of the Gutsy Women’s Conference.

The conference was held at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), University of Ghana, on March 28, 2024 on the theme “Inspiring Inclusion: The State of Today’s Woman.”

“It was my greatest pleasure and honour sharing an excerpt of my life experience as an inspiration to my younger sisters gathered at the conference,” Mimi Duah remarked in an interview with the media.

Despite the difficulties they may face, Mimi Duah urged the participants to pursue their dreams.

She emphasised that although obstacles would constantly arise, dreams can be realised if one had self-control, perseverance, and a strong sense of purpose.

She feels that this would have a significant impact on the lives of many others who strive to be the best in whatever they do.

“As women, our power stems from our unity,” she stated, adding that people should keep this in mind as they negotiate the complexity of today’s environment.

She pointed out that everyone has the power to create a future in which every woman, regardless of her identity or origin, can reach her full potential through persistent activism and awareness.

She expressed appreciation to the organisational team led by Raynella Nana Yaa Boadu, who is the CEO of the Gutsy Women Foundation.

Also, she thanked the distinguished guests and speakers who made an impact with their life experiences shared.

She was optimistic that the participants would learn some valuable lessons from the inspiring stories told.